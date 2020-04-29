If you have questions about how the governor’s reopening plan works, or how it may affect you, your family or your business, ask them here and we’ll try to get answers.

Related Here are the dates when businesses and public spaces can reopen

The place we live in is an endless source of small mysteries. Whose idea was that? Where’d that come from? What’s up, when and why? Tell us what’s puzzling you about Maine or your local community using the form here. We’ll pick questions that have broad interest, find the answers and report back. So, got questions, Maine? We know you do.

Question*

Please enter your name and contact information so a reporter can reach you.

Name First Last

Email

Zip Code

Publish name Please don't publish my name



Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: