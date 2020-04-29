As Covid-19 is the most relevant topic in the world, we again focus on it this week.

To be honest, I find myself struggling to keep up with the news of what’s happening and the effects of Covid-19 on our region. The thing is, as executive director of the chamber it’s my job to stay informed on these varying topics. I can’t imagine how hard it is for some of you who are doing your jobs, and being enlisted as teachers in at-home classrooms, to stay informed. So this week I wanted to highlight two key stories from the Covid-19 era you may have not been aware of, and four quick ideas of how you can help. We begin with the biggest conversation topic in my industry.

The Balance of Re-opening the Economy

As we’ve noted in previous columns, opening the economy without enough testing and knowing the spread of the virus has inherent risk. Yet, not re-opening has its own inherent risks- it’s a balancing act for each and every government leader. Whether the day to re-open in Friday, May 1, next week, May 14 or Memorial Day or after, one thing we know we need now is a plan to do so as safely as possible.

Governor Mills laid out some general guidelines in a press conference last week. The official press release stated the following, that “Maine’s reopening will be driven first and foremost by public health considerations and guided by the following principles: Protecting Public Health, Maintaining Health Care Readiness, Building Reliable and Accessible Testing and by Prioritizing Public-Private Collaboration.”

The statement continued that “DECD will work in close partnership with different economic sectors to analyze business practices, consider modifications to prioritize safety and security, and consult with public health experts to confirm that such modifications will be effective to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. These accommodations may be as simple as closing break rooms, providing flexible working hours, and installing plexiglass shields, or as complex as adjusting a business’ sales process to ensure employee and customer safety. To that end, Governor Mills launched today a portal through the Department of Economic and Community Development to serve as an avenue for business owners, employees, and Maine residents to offer their ideas. The portal can be accessed at www.maine.gov/decd “

Our chamber and several others will be surveying businesses and convening Zoom calls by industry to discuss the best business practices with our business members. We will send our results to DECD as well. The idea is that if we can get a set of best practices by industry it helps three groups: employers who want to re-open, customers who want to patronize businesses safely and government officials responsible for approving re-openings.

501c6 Organizations, Sole Proprietor and Microbusinesses

Struggle with PPP The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a major boost of Federal Stimulus funding which already released $349B in funds, got reloaded with $310B released on Monday. The funds secure loans that are forgivable if used for payroll expenses and other overhead costs like rent, utilities and mortgage interest. The program’s designed to provide 8 weeks of payroll, and subsequently keeping those employees off unemployment insurance.

It’s difficult to complain about $659B being given to small businesses, but for those unfamiliar with the program, it doesn’t fit all business needs, particularly many sole proprietors and microbusinesses (meaning businesses of less than 5 employees). You see the loan amount is based on payroll, which is great for many large businesses whose payroll is their largest expense. In the PPP, borrowers’ loans can be up to 2.5 times their monthly payroll costs. However, for sole proprietors or micro businesses, your payroll costs might be small, especially for new businesses. Many new business owners take a stipend in the first year, when they can. Even for some businesses with 2-4 employees, your rent can be 2-3x your payroll every month, especially if it’s in a popular commercial location, (like downtown), or your business needs more square footage (like a fitness center workshop).

Sole proprietors and microbusinesses need a new formula not solely based on wages. The SMMC has been working behind the scenes with our Congressional delegation, but it doesn’t appear formula changes made this round of funding. Another change we proposed was an inclusion of 501(c)6 organizations to the eligibility for the PPP, but it doesn’t look like that got included this round either. Chambers of commerce are 501(c)6 organizations. Statewide, just under 49% of Chamber staff in the state have been laid off or have had their hours reduced, essentially 1 in 2. Chambers are key resources to help businesses in every community, especially right now, and nearly half us have been furloughed or had their hours reduced.

With that, the SMMC Facebook page has highlighted 7 Ways to Help the Chamber Right Now which includes: advanced sponsorships, requesting an invoice early, letting the chamber know when you can pay an overdue invoice and more.

Ways You Can Help Each Other

In the next two weeks here are some things you can look for:

– First, is using the portal listed above to give feedback to the state on safe ways to re-open businesses.

– Next, I would love to hear from business leaders on what re-opening looks like for their industry. The SMMC will be administering a business survey asking for feedback and then we will follow up with industry specific Zoom calls. We encourage business leaders to participate. You will find the details on our Facebook page (Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber is the page).

– Patronize businesses! Do an online order for pickup. Order take out for dinner. Buy a gift certificate. There are many ways to help.

– Look for some new programs coming out including a food donation program coordinated with local organizations and a community challenge to buy some bagged lunches for some of our essential employees.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

