I was astounded by the April 23 front-page headline “Patients are avoiding needed health care.” Some of us cannot get our needed health care! Let me tell you about my two orthopedic doctors.

I moved to Berwick two years ago but still have many doctors in Portland. I have seen the same orthopedist in Portland for a while for arthritis in my hands. When the pain gets unbearable, I get injections.

My appointment in March was canceled due to the COVID crisis. I understood. But when in April the pain became excruciating, and I could no longer do daily functions, I was still told, “no visits until May.”

This past December, I had the misfortune to break my arm and was treated by a doctor in New Hampshire. I was discharged in March, as my bone was healed, but was advised that if I continued to have pain to call them. They saw me the day after I called. They also took care of my arthritic hands.

Thank God there are still some doctors who understand that not everyone can put off care. Right now, you can’t always get what you need!

Rosemarie Sanchez

Berwick

