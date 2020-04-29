Re: “Administration considers leveraging emergency coronavirus loan to force Postal Service changes” (April 24, Page A3):

The reason why President Trump is so obsessed is buried in this Washington Post article. The authors, reporters Jacob Bogage and Lisa Rein, write: “Trump has railed for years against what he sees as mismanagement at the Postal Service, which he argues has been exploited by e-commerce sites such as Amazon, and has sought to change how much the agency charges for delivering packages. (Amazon’s founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)”

It’s not really about “mismanagement.”

The reason is really this: Trump does not like Jeff Bezos because, unlike Trump, Bezos is actually a very wealthy man, and he owns The Washington Post. Trump believes that Bezos instructs the Post what to write about Trump. Of course, Bezos does not do that, but Trump believes it to be so because that is something he himself would do.

So, Trump turns to the USPS to try to damage Bezos’ other business, Amazon, the Postal Service’s biggest client. He wants to retaliate against Bezos by raising package rates equal to, or above, FedEx or UPS rates.

That is the petty, vindictive reason that Trump, who is totally unfit for office, wants to destroy the Postal Service. That must not happen.

Roger A. Smith

Portland

