Kindergarten students at the Roosevelt School in Portland pose for a class picture in 1937. The school was built on the corner of Stevens and Brighton avenues in 1919. In 1986, it was closed and converted into condominiums. It is known as Roosevelt Arms today. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #4160

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Forecaster Community, portland maine, portland schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles