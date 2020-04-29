Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.
Mon. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 5/5 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 5/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 5/6 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 5/6 6:30 p.m. School Board
Wed. 5/6 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 5/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Board of Selectmen meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Thur. 5/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 5/7 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
