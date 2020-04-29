Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Tues. 5/5 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 5/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 5/6 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 5/6 6:30 p.m. School Board

Wed. 5/6 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 5/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Board of Selectmen meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur. 5/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 5/7 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: