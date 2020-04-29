Mary “Molly” Bliss 1928 – 2020 BATH – Mary “Molly” Bliss, 91, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020 after a brief stay in a nursing home. She was born on June 11, 1928 in Springfield, Mass. to the Reverend Daniel and Winifred R. Bliss. She was brought up in Greenwich, Conn. where her father was the minister of the Second Congregational Church. She graduated from the Edgewood School, received a BA degree from Smith College, Class of 1950, and an MN from the Yale School of Nursing. In 1954 Mary went to Istanbul, Turkey for three years as an associate missionary to teach in the hospital nursing school. A fourth year she went inland to a boy’s school in Talas-Rayseri, Turkey as the school nurse and also worked in a rural community clinic. Mary worked at the Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts until she attended Columbia University Teachers College in New York earning a MA in nursing. This was followed by working at the Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. She went abroad again, this time to Beirut, Lebanon, for three years as Director of Nursing at the American University of Beirut Hospital. Then for 13 years she taught nursing at the University of Maine at Augusta followed by ten years with the Androscoggin Home Health. Mary retired in 1994 and moved to Bath, Maine where she looked after her father in Damariscotta. She edited two books that he wrote while he was in his 90s. She was also active in her church programs and activities. Mary is survived by her two brothers, Howard Bliss and his wife, Nancy of Brunswick and John Bliss and his wife Caroline of Bath, also Sarah Seamans and Layne Bliss, nieces and Daniel Bliss and John Bliss, Jr., nephews. Due to the coronavirus, a service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at a later date at The Neighborhood, UCC, Bath. Arrangements are under the care of David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to: The Neighborhood, UCC 798 Washington St. Bath, Maine 04530

