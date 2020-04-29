SCARBOROUGH — Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, April 27, Scarborough Police Department’s Marine Resource Officer discovered a vehicle submerged in the marsh on Pine Point Road near the Eastern Trail during low tide. The lone operator of the vehicle, Christopher Thompson, 19, of Old Orchard Beach was found deceased in the vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Pine Point Road when it went off the road into the marsh, according to Scarborough Police.

Pine Point Road was shut down for several hours.

The accident was being investigated by Scarborough Police Department with accident reconstruction being handled by the Saco Police Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: