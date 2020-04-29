Eight employees of the Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting state officials to recommend testing for the 300 employees who work there as plant officials consider halting production.

It is believed to be the first workplace outbreak in Maine outside of a health care facility.

State public health officials say Tyson is “making significant strides” to implementing their recommendations. On Wednesday morning, the state recommended universal screening of all plant employees. By 1 p.m., the facility had already begun moving in that direction, they said.

“In the ensuing five hours, they had made significant strides,” CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said in his briefing.

The 150,000-square-foot former Barber Foods facility on St. John Street produces frozen chickens, sandwiches and other prepared foods. Barber Foods sold the company to AdvancePierre in 2011, and Tyson Foods acquired AdvancePierre in 2017.

More than a half dozen U.S. meat processing plants have shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month. Packing employees are thought to be highly susceptible to transmission, standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the line and congregating in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.

Because the workers are vulnerable, so too is the supply of that meat, health officials say. President Trump issued an executive order Tuesday requiring meat processing plants to remain open “to ensure a a continued supply of protein for Americans.”