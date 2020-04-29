Arrests

4/21 at 2:06 a.m. Christopher Alan Fox, 33, of Buxton, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Christopher Gerossie on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release.

4/21 at 3:01 p.m. Jeri Conley, 23, of Scarborough, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/24 at 6:15 p.m. Colby Lee Pidgeon, 22, of Scarborough, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a warrant.

Summonses

4/21 at 5:16 p.m. Aaron L. Sharp, 32, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating without a license.

4/21 at 10:38 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Detective Garrett Strout on a charge of assault.

4/23 at 5:15 p.m. Stephanie Parker Hoyt, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

4/21 at 6:39 a.m. Assist Buxton.

4/21 at 8:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

4/21 at 10:01 a.m. Odor investigation on Woodside Drive.

4/21 at 10:28 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/21 at 10:29 a.m. Odor investigation on Woodside Drive.

4/22 at 7:38 a.m. Fire alarm on Hunter Point Drive.

4/22 at 1:56 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/22 at 2:52 p.m. Odor investigation on King Street.

4/22 at 3:22 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

4/22 at 3:54 p.m. Marine water rescue on King Street.

4/22 at 5:37 p.m. Odor investigation on Running Hill Road.

4/22 at 9:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

4/23 at 9:47 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

4/23 at 1:26 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/24 at 1:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Smithers Way.

4/25 at 1:43 a.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

4/25 at 12:50 p.m. Odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

4/25 at 8:10 p.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

4/25 at 8:36 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/26 at 4:36 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Goldenwood Drive.

4/26 at 11:15 a.m. Burning trash on Dunstan Avenue.

4/26 at 1:33 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from April 20-26.

