Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon.  5/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Budget Hearing

Tues.  5/5  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  5/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Thur.  5/7  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon.  5/4  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  5/5  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee

Wed.  5/6  7 p.m.  Town Council

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon.  5/4  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  5/5  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  5/6  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Thur.  5/7  6 p.m.  Middle School Building Committee

