Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Mon. 5/4 7 p.m. Town Council Budget Hearing
Tues. 5/5 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 5/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 5/7 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
Mon. 5/4 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 5/5 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee
Wed. 5/6 7 p.m. Town Council
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 5/5 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 5/6 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee
Thur. 5/7 6 p.m. Middle School Building Committee
