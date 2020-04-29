HOCKEY

University of Maine goalie Carly Jackson and forward Tereza Vanišová were selected in the opening rounds of the National Women’s Hockey League draft, which began on Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Jackson, a goalie from Amherst, Nova Scotia, was selected third overall by the Buffalo Beauts in the first round, and Vanišová, from Strakonice, Czech Republic, was taken by the Boston Pride as the final pick of the second round, 12th overall.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Scott Perry will remain general manager of the New York Knicks after agreeing to a new one-year deal with the team.

Perry ran the team’s basketball operations after Steve Mills was fired as president in February.

WNBA: Rookies will start receiving health benefits beginning this week, a move that comes while camps and the season remain suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic.

