The latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two Georgia men were hospitalized after drinking cleaning products.

Georgia Poison Control Director Gaylord Lopez told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the men had histories of mental health issues and were expected to recover after drinking the products over the weekend.

Lopez says he doesn’t know if the men ingested the cleaning solutions because of President Donald Trump’s musings on whether injecting disinfectants could treat the virus during a White House briefing on Thursday.

Lopez says the first man, in his 50s in Atlanta, drank about 16 ounces of bleach on Saturday. He was treated in a hospital and has since been discharged from a psychiatric ward.

A second man in his 30s was discharged after guzzling a mixture of Pine-Sol, pain medications and other liquids on Sunday.

According to the CDC, calls to poison centers about disinfectants have increased 20% in the first three months of this year.

U.S. economy shrank at 4.8% annual rate last quarter, its worst showing since 2008

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, posted a quarterly drop for the first time in six years. And it was the sharpest fall since the economy shrank at an 8.4% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2008 in the depths of the Great Recession.

Forecasters say the drop in the January-March quarter will be only a precursor of a far grimmer GDP report to come on the current April-June period, with business shutdowns and layoffs striking with devastating force. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that GDP will plunge this quarter at a 40% annual rate.

That would be, by a breathtaking margin, the bleakest quarter since such records were first compiled in 1947. It would be four times the size of the worst quarterly contraction on record set in 1958.

Read the full story.

E.U. governments ponder how to save tourism industry’s critical summer season

BERLIN — European governments are discussing new proposals on how to save the European Union’s estimated 2.3 million tourism businesses amid bleak warnings that the coronavirus pandemic could change vacationing habits for years to come.

Already strained by prolonged lockdowns, many businesses are unlikely to survive if summer holidays are axed over virus fears, industry associations say. As an alternative, they are proposing an easing of restrictions to allow more domestic travel in the coming months, as well as bilateral agreements to remove travel bans between nations.

Without eased restrictions, the collapse of Europe’s tourism sector would exacerbate the continent’s recession. More than 12 million people were employed in the travel and tourism industry in 2018, according to the European Union, contributing almost 4 percent to the bloc’s gross domestic product. If associated sectors are taken into account, the GDP contribution rises to more than 10 percent.

Most E.U. nations have imposed travel restrictions or border controls in response to the crisis, and borderless travel appears unlikely to fully resume this summer. Some nations, however, are pondering bilateral agreements to establish “travel corridors,” allowing citizens of less virus-stricken countries to vacation in countries with similarly small outbreaks, without having to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Industry bodies have recently proposed such a solution between the Czech Republic and Croatia, which relies on tourism for about 20 percent of its GDP.

A similar idea has gained traction among Austrian government officials. Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have both publicly discussed the possibility of bilateral tourism agreements, specifically with the Czech Republic and Germany.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed doubts over the proposal, countering that there should be no “European race for who will be the first to once again allow tourism travel.”

Democratic lawmakers propose bill to force Trump to invoke Defense Production Act for medical equipment

Democratic lawmakers in Congress will propose legislation Wednesday that would force U.S. manufacturers to make medical supplies such as gowns, masks and swabs for testing, they said.

The bill would require the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up the manufacture of protective equipment and put supply chains under federal oversight.

As hospitals and state governments have decried supply shortages and a lack of widespread testing, Trump has repeatedly expressed his reluctance to use the DPA.

Last month, he claimed that factories were making enough equipment until ordering General Motors to manufacture ventilators. On Tuesday, he used the drastic wartime tool to order meatpacking plants to remain open, even as many experience outbreaks.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), one of the bill’s sponsors, said the Trump administration’s response has left health workers and local officials scrambling for supplies “in a Lord of the Flies environment in the middle of a global pandemic.”

“Governors are forced to compete against each other while suppliers price-gouge. There’s zero transparency from the White House,” he said. “And above all, we still don’t know who’s in charge.”

Democrats have also charged that the White House has offered few clues about the production and allocation — or sale — of what medical equipment is being manufactured. DPA orders are not public documents.

The bill’s sponsors, who also include Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), said they hoped it would be included as part of future coronavirus response packages. Similar legislation will be introduced by Democrats in the House.

Japanese prime minister says holding Olympics will be ‘impossible’ if coronavirus is not contained

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned Wednesday that hosting the Tokyo Olympics next year will be out of the question if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained.

Originally slated to take place this summer, the Olympic Games have been postponed until July 2021. A growing chorus of Japanese scientists has warned that even a one-year delay might not be enough, and Abe on Wednesday became the most prominent voice to echo those concerns.

“We’ve been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely,” Abe said, according to Reuters. “It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained.”

The prime minister’s remarks came one day after Yoshitake Yokokura, chief of the Japan Medical Association, said it would be “exceedingly difficult” to hold the Olympics if a coronavirus vaccine has not been developed by next summer. Experts say that such a vaccine could be a long way off and that making sure it is distributed widely could present a separate set of challenges.

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have said that there is no Plan B if the event needs to be postponed again and that the Games will be “scrapped” if they cannot take place next year. Canceling would be a major blow to Abe, who had hoped that an economic boost from the Games would be one of his major achievements.

Before the global pandemic hit, Japan had already spent nearly $13 billion on preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. The country has reported more than 13,700 coronavirus cases and nearly 400 deaths.

UN raises prediction of global job losses

GENEVA — The United Nations’ main labor body again raised its prediction of job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, estimating the equivalent of 305 million full-time jobs could be lost in the second quarter alone.

The International Labor Organization says the expansion of longer lockdown measures has underpinned the increase from its previous estimate of losses 195 million full-time job equivalents — based on an average 48-hour work week — in the current quarter.

The agency, which unites business, labor groups and governments, estimated how many work hours are likely to be lost, and calculated how many full-time jobs that would make.

The ILO also projects that 1.6 billion workers in the “informal economy,” which includes work without proper contracts or oversight by government regulation and taxes, “stand in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed.”

That’s nearly half the global workforce of 3.3 billion people.

Swedish city to use chicken manure to deter gathering in park

STOCKHOLM — The southern Swedish city of Lund says it is spreading stinking chicken manure on the grounds of a central park to discourage a public celebration there on Thursday.

It’s traditionally a big festive day among Swedish students and youth.

Gustav Lindblad from Lund’s environmental committee tells Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan that “we get the opportunity of fertilizing the lawns in the park and, at the same time, it will stink and it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park.”

The city says up 30,000 people from different parts of Sweden — mostly students from Lund University — have in previous years gathered to the Stadspark to celebrate Valborg, a spontaneous fest that marks the arrival of spring for Swedes.

Sweden has maintained relatively relaxed approach to public restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak. But the government is strongly urging citizens to practice proper social distancing.

Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has confirmed 19,621 coronavirus cases and 2,355 deaths.

Spain set to relax some restrictions as the number of fatalities rises slightly

MADRID — With 325 new confirmed deaths from coronavirus, Spain is seeing Wednesday a slight rebound in fatalities for a total of 24,275 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Infections stand over 212,000, although the Health Ministry’s figure only includes the cases confirmed by the most reliable laboratory tests that are not being conducted massively.

Authorities want to come out from a near total freeze of social and economic life in stages and at different speeds depending on how its provinces and islands respond to the health crisis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday announced his plan and called it “a road to a new normal,” but one “without a GPS system.”

Individual exercise will be allowed from Saturday, as well as haircuts and other personalized services with an appointment. In most places, some shops will open on May 11, and socializing will be permitted in outdoor cafés, bars, as well as services in churches and mosques at one third of their capacity.

Territories that by that point keep the epidemic at bay will be granted further relaxation of restrictions in restaurants, cinemas, theatres and museums by the end of May. Preschools will reopen then but only for parents who need to work, since in-classroom education won’t resume until the new school year in September.

Barring any worsening of the outbreak, capacity in venues will be increased toward mid-June and beaches will open before gradually settling into a “new normal” that will allow domestic travel. International travel still needs to be sorted out by the European Union, Spain says.

Cornonavirus vaccine testing begins

BERLIN — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it has begun testing a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus on volunteers.

BioNTech, which is working with U.S.-based Pfizer, said Wednesday that 12 participants of a clinical trial in Germany have received doses of the vaccine candidate BNT162 since April 23.

Numerous pharmaceutical companies are racing to deliver a vaccine for the virus that has caused a pandemic and led to more than 215,000 deaths worldwide and sickened at least three million people.

BioNTech said in a statement that in a next step, it will begin increasing the dose of BNT162 in a trial involving about 200 participants aged 18 to 55.

The company said it expects to receive regulatory approval to begin trials in the United States soon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: