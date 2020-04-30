BIDDEFORD — On July 14, Biddeford voters will decide if they wish to approve a five-year, no interest bond for security upgrades and other improvements at three schools in which 46.46 percent of the payback will be forgiven.

The city is looking to borrow $844,439 from the Maine School Revolving Renovation Fund for security upgrades at Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford Intermediate School and the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology. The funds would also be used for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance at the primary school and technology center.

The financing package means $392,326 would be forgiven, and the city would pay back $452,133 at zero interest over five years.

Councilors first discussed the proposal at their March 31 meeting,

“I think this is a good benefit to get some much-needed work done,” said Council President John McCurry.

“I think it’s too good to pass up,” Councilor Stephen St. Cyr said.

“The terms of this one makes it almost impossible to vote against,” Councilor Michael Ready said.

A public hearing on April 7 drew no comment, and the vote to put the question to referendum was unanimous.

Councilors on April 22 re-approved the measure, noting the referendum election had been moved to July 14 from June 9, coinciding with the state legislative primary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: