FALMOUTH — Town officials are reminding residents that many town facilities are still closed because of concerns over social distancing prompted by the coronavirus.

“Falmouth Emergency Management and our first responders are here to protect you, but we cannot do it alone. We urge you to continue to practice safe social distancing in your daily lives. Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community,” Fire Chief and EMA Director Howard Rice Jr. said in a recent letter to the community.

While violators of the closures could be charged with criminal trespass, a Class D misdemeanor, no summonses have been issued and residents who are told to leave a given area are compliant, according to Police Chief John Kilbride. Class D crimes are punishable by a maximum penalty of up to 364 days of jail and a fine of up to $2,000, according to the Maine Attorney General’s office.



“We understand it’s difficult and frustrating to stay in. These are good law-biding people who want to explore resources out there. The trespass piece is that it’s posted (on the closures), you can’t be there, but we would issue a warning first. If it’s a repeat offender, we would issue a summons,” Kilbride said.

Shuttered facilities include Falmouth trails and playgrounds, while Maine Audubon and several trails owned by the Falmouth Land Trust trails remain open. See falmouthlandtrust.org for more.

“We don’t have an answer for (how long this will last), obviously all eyes are focused on Augusta and Washington, but we are getting the lawful directives from them and doing our best to enforce it and follow up with our citizens. We take it day by day,” Kilbride said.

