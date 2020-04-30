Our current health situation has resulted in some unexpected opportunities as people have more time and are more focused on what is close at hand. People are turning to the resources that they have and being creative in an attempt both to avoid shopping trips and to feed their families on increasingly tight budgets. People are trying things they haven’t tried before – like baking bread, which explains the lack of flour and yeast at every store in town. They’re starting backyard gardens for the first time, and raising chickens.

So, why not turn to the resources in our waters? And, the weather is getting warm enough to get out on the water a bit more. In a typical year, there are strict regulations that govern who and how many people can go fishing, for what species, and how much they can catch. There are separate rules for recreational saltwater and freshwater fishing. The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) regulates saltwater fishing. The Maine Department Inland and Fish and Wildlife (IF&W) manages fishing in inland lakes, rivers and streams. But, this year, as with many things, the rules are different.

The DMR doesn’t usually require a license for recreational saltwater fishing, but you do have to join the saltwater registry so that they can keep track of how much of each species is harvested. This year, however, they have waived this requirement through April 30. That means you can fish for striped bass, smelt and many other species without needing to register. More specific information can be found on the DMR’s website (https://www.maine.gov/dmr/recreational-fishing). There’s a great downloadable guide there to help you learn more about each species, where to find them, and how to fish for them. Some area businesses are helping to facilitate new interest in recreational fishing as well. Paul’s Marina, for example, is hoping to purchase a bunch of rods that will be for sale this May. “Maybe I‘ll be lucky and find rods made in New England,” says proprietor Helene Harrower. “We want to help keep families busy and safe this summer.”

Freshwater regulations have also been relaxed in an effort to allow more people to get out fishing. Together with Governor Mills, IF&W Commissioner Camuso decided to open up fishing before April 1st, the usual date of the season opening. You also don’t need a license to fish and can continue to fish recreationally without one through the end of April. That excludes areas closed to ice fishing. IF&W has posted much of this information on their website (https://www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing-boating/index.html). This covers fish like brook trout, lake trout, whitefish, large and smallmouth bass and landlocked Atlantic salmon. The website has a downloadable Maine Fishing Guide as well as an app that helps you to explore each region. The state is divided up into regions A through G. Brunswick is in region A (Sebago Lakes), and if you click on the map it will show you places to fish nearby.

While the DMR and IF&W want to encourage people to get out on the water, they also stress the importance of safety. The water is still cold at this time of year, so it is important to dress warmly as well as making sure that you wear a lifejacket. It’s always good to let someone know where you are going even if you are planning on fishing from shore as well. There are also the usual concerns about currents, tides, and ice where it still remains. And, of course, remember to maintain the proper distance from others out enjoying the water.

In the spirit of looking for an opportunity in a challenging time, this is a chance to get out fishing when you might have extra time to spend outside. We are fortunate in Maine to have so many natural places to enjoy right now both for their beauty and for the resources they support and that can support us.

