The upcoming lobster season is engulfed in fog.

Will there be markets for our catch in Asia, Europe, and even the U.S.? Will the tourists come and Lobster processors buy our lobsters?

Sara Gideon is calling on the federal government to include lobstermen and our industry to be specifically included in the Small Business Relief Funding coming out of Congress.

Maine lobstermen never look for a hand out from the government but they may need a hand up to get to the 2021 lobster season.

Support Maine lobstermen and vote for Sara Gideon in the upcoming U.S. Senate elections.

Mike McConnell,

Boothbay

