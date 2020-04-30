I’m writing to support Rep. and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Speaker Gideon has represented me in my local and state government for over a decade and she has never disappointed on her stance across sector and stakeholder interest.
Having recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it’s important to recognize that Speaker Gideon’s record for the environment is stellar, graded 7/7 by Maine Conservation Voters in 2019.
Speaker Gideon has forcefully advocated for environmental protections and public safety against pollution and a built environment, supporting energy conservation as well as renewable energy. Rep. Gideon has shown outstanding leadership, working across the aisle pulling legislation together for the good of the whole state.
I saw Rep. Gideon speak eloquently and forcefully against ignorance and small-mindedness in a memorable, crackling interaction in 2016 between her and our then governor, right here in Freeport. It was magic and powerful. It’s that kind of fortitude and clarity that are required in Washington, and I will do all that I can to help Speaker Sara Gideon represent us there.
Naomi Beal
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: April 30
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: April 30
-
Local & State
Thousands of Mainers turning to program that helps renters and landlords
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mainers need clean air to stay healthy
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Balentine is right; the madness must soon end
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.