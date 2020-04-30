I’m writing to support Rep. and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Speaker Gideon has represented me in my local and state government for over a decade and she has never disappointed on her stance across sector and stakeholder interest.

Having recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it’s important to recognize that Speaker Gideon’s record for the environment is stellar, graded 7/7 by Maine Conservation Voters in 2019.

Speaker Gideon has forcefully advocated for environmental protections and public safety against pollution and a built environment, supporting energy conservation as well as renewable energy. Rep. Gideon has shown outstanding leadership, working across the aisle pulling legislation together for the good of the whole state.

I saw Rep. Gideon speak eloquently and forcefully against ignorance and small-mindedness in a memorable, crackling interaction in 2016 between her and our then governor, right here in Freeport. It was magic and powerful. It’s that kind of fortitude and clarity that are required in Washington, and I will do all that I can to help Speaker Sara Gideon represent us there.

Naomi Beal

Freeport

