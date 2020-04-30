I believe we are getting contradictory, mismanaged and even false information about COVID-19 from this administration. From being told it didn’t exist, to being told the country could be past it by Easter, and by blaming others, we have been poorly served.

America is storing her dead in refrigerated produce trucks while they await burial in mass graves. We are a country that cannot even provide our medical heroes with adequate protective equipment, or its citizens with sufficient testing.

Now Donald Trump is considering “opening” America, piecemeal. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has politely demurred. Rather, Dr. Fauci has delineated the conditions he has utilized to control past epidemics – the need to be able to: test, identify, isolate and track contacts. And Dr. Fauci has been clear that we are not there yet.

Fortunately, we in Maine have far better leadership. Thanks to the work of Sara Gideon, Maine Democrats, Republicans and independents worked together to fund a million dollars for testing, and another $15 million to support health care workers assisting the elderly and children.

We need her in D.C. fighting for both the interests of Maine as well as the country. As speaker of Maine’s House, she has a proven record of bringing people together and working across the aisle.

With Sara Gideon in D.C., I believe we could again state, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” Join me in supporting her in the July 14 Democratic primary.

Charles Morrison

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: