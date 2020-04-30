I recently saw perhaps one of the most distasteful and dishonest political ads of this campaign season, connecting Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ support of the 2017 tax cuts, which helped thousands of Maine citizens and hundreds of Maine’s small businesses, while at the same time linking that vote to the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Unbelievable!

The ad, paid for by Maine Momentum PAC, a dark money group supporting Sara Gideon, is yet another attempt by out-of-state millionaires like Chuck Schumer and billionaires like George Soros and Donald Sussman to deceive and distort Sen. Collins’ record. She has always been there, supporting Maine people. She was the author and bipartisan architect of the current Paycheck Protection Program, which has already benefited more than 14,000 businesses and an estimated 180,000 employees here in Maine.

This same group has received three Pinocchios from The Washington Post’s Fact Checker for lying and distorting the senator’s bipartisan record and votes in the past. What’s more disturbing is attempting to find out how much dark money they, and other groups like 16 Counties, have spent in support of Sara Gideon’s campaign.

I, like many Maine voters, am tired of the false, misleading ads by out-of-state PACs attacking one of Maine’s finest public servants, Sen. Susan Collins. You may disagree with her political positions, but nobody should ever question her loyalty and love of Maine and her people. Sen. Collins is from Maine and her roots run deep, unlike those of the people attacking her character.

Robert Foley

Republican state senator

Wells

