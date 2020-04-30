Some dental services may be available beginning Friday under Gov. Janet Mills’ plan for reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic, but the scope of permitted services is unclear and Mainers may have to wait until June or later for preventive care.

Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, said at a daily news briefing Thursday that dental services would be included in “Stage One” of the reopening, which starts Friday, but she didn’t go into further detail. The first stage of re-opening includes health care services, hair salons, some state parks, auto dealerships and a few other businesses.

The Maine Dental Association sent a message to dentists Thursday morning that only emergency dental work should be conducted, based on communications with the Mills administration and guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to provide further clarity,” according to an email by Dr. Brad Rand, president of the association, to member dentists. “The MDA continues to actively seek information and resources that will ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and the communities where we practice. We recognize that this is a confusing and extremely difficult time; we are all in uncharted territory.”

Emergency dental services were already permitted in March and April, even under the coronavirus shutdown, said Dr. Jonathan Shenkin, an Augusta dentist who frequently lobbies on dental bills before the Legislature.

So routine dental care may be shuttered until June unless the Mills administration changes course.

Shenkin said the response by the Mills administration to dental care has been muddled and many dentists and their staff are hurting financially.

“There has been no planning for this re-opening,” Shenkin said. “Everything is reactionary by the Mills administration and that’s not how to run an administration. The administration has had plenty of opportunities to plan for how we can get back to work.”

A DECD spokeswoman did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

This story will be updated.

