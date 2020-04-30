BRUNSWICK — Region 10 Technical High School’s board this week approved a $3 million spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

That budget, if approved by voters in the school districts who send students to Region 10, would increase overall tax spending by $9,171 or 2.3%. Brunswick School Department would pay an additional $3,512 in taxes, Maine School Administrative District 75 would pay an additional $3,374 and Regional School Unit 5 would pay an additional $2,287.

Brunswick Superintendent Paul Perzanoski said the increase means Brunswick would pay $156,210 in taxes in total to Region 10.

Similarly, MSAD 75 serves Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham. Mark Conrad, the district’s business manager, said the proposed 2.3% increase to $150,050 “will have a negligible impact” on the taxes there.

RSU 5 services Freeport, Pownal and Durham. The district did not respond to a request for information about the impact of Region 10’s proposed budget Thursday.

Total spending next year for Region Ten is increasing by $370,277 or 14% under this proposed budget. The school is slated to receive an additional $404,252 or 19% in state subsidy. Nancy Weed, the school’s superintendent, said the state provided an additional $120,000 to pay for maintenance needs at Region Ten.

The state is also kicking in $144,000 as part of that subsidy increase to pay for a full-time instructor and equipment for a new program next school year. Foundations in Technology is for ninth- and 10th-graders and is designed to draw more students to Region Ten programs. There will be room for 48 students in the program next year.

To help ninth- and 10th-graders fit in their other academic requirements, Region Ten also proposes to add a full-time teacher to teach Social Studies and English. About $75,000 in additional state subsidy has been earmarked for that position.

The school is also adding a full-time instructional strategist to help teachers meet the requirements of student special education plans. Weed said 52% of students attending Region Ten receive special education services. She expects Region 10 will have an enrollment of around 325 students next year, which is 50 students more than the current school year.

Region 10 plans to suspend a math program that began this school year because it didn’t have enough students to justify keeping it. Weed said there were four different sessions but only seven students taking math, which isn’t enough to sustain a full-time program.

In an email to The Times Record, Jennifer Swanson, a parent of a former Region 10 student, praised the program as a hands-on, learn at your own pace program. She argued the program could possibly be saved if Region 10 advertised it in the sending schools. Most parents she’s talked to don’t know it exists, she said.

Weed said she has to look at a program’s opportunity for growth. Most students who need a math class take it at their high school. Region 10 can’t provide classes students can take at their sending school unless there is a scheduling conflict.

“We’re dependent on our sending schools to send students,” Weed said.

Voters in Region Ten’s three sending school districts aren’t scheduled to vote on their budgets, which includes spending for Region 10 Technical High School, until July.

