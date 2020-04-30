SACO — Raymond W. Foran Jr., 76 of Locke Street, passed away April 22, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford Jan. 13, 1944, the son of Raymond and Rachel Dionne Foran Sr.

Raymond attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy.

He was first employed by Biddeford Hardware for 10 years and then for 26 years as a clerk for Pillsbury Plumbing and heating.

Raymond enjoyed camping, cooking, swimming in his pool and going for drives with his wife Joan. He also enjoyed spending time with family, New England Patriots Football and being a proud “ Pepere.”

He is survived by” his wife of 55 years Joan Abbott Foran of Saco; two sons, Brian and wife, Cathy Foran of Bingham, and Mike and his wife, Tammy Foran of Dayton; two brothers, Ronald Foran and wife, Kristine of Florida, and Steven Foran and wife, Kathryn of Saco; a sister, Carol Patterson and husband, Tate of Saco; and four grandchildren, Drew, James, Derick and Allan.

A celebration of his life will be held when things are safer and will be announced.

Memorial contributions maybe made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Road, #200

2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701.

