Arrests

Daniel R. Chesley, 30, of West Pleasant Street, on April 21 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior, on Central Street.

Lee A. Wilson, 44, of South Portland, on April 21 on a charge of attachment of false plates and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

A juvenile, 16, on April 21 on a charge of assault, on Andover Road.

A juvenile, 16, on April 21 on a charge of criminal mischief, on Andover Road.

John Ernest Kelley, 42, of Georgia, on April 26 on a warrant, on Cumberland Street.

Tegie Nsungu Nkongo, 32, of Central Street, on April 26 on a charge of unlawful sexual touching, on Central Street.

Summonses

Micah Andujar, 17, of Windham, on April 22 on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over limit, on Bridgton Road.

Crystal Lee Dufault, 38, of Portland, on April 23 on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, on Larrabee Road.

Michael Scott Curry, 28, of Portland, on April 23 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release.

A juvenile, 12, on April 23 on a charge of violation of governor’s executive orders, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 14, on April 23 on a charge of violation of governor’s executive orders, on Main Street.

