Thirty-four artists representing 17 Maine communities were chosen for the biennial exhibition of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, scheduled to open in the fall. More than 500 artists submitted artwork for consideration in the exhibition, Maine’s only beinnial with the shift to an international triennial by the Portland Museum of Art.

Jurors Nina-Johnson Milewski, owner of Nina Johnson Gallery of Miami, Florida, and Kate McNamara, an independent curator from Providence, Rhode Island, selected work for the show. “I am thrilled with our final selection of work which reflects some of the hopefulness and re-imagining this particular and historical moment in time calls for,” McNamara said in a statement. The artists and their towns:

Jeffrey Ackerman, Morrill; Henry Austin, Portland; Susan Beallor-Snyder, Southwest Harbor; Fanny Brodar, Kennebunkport; Anne Buckwalter, Portland and Philadelphia; Penn Chan (Portland; Ben DeHaan, Portland; Brian Doody, Portland; Jenny McGee Dougherty, South Portland; Norajean Ferris, Portland; Donna Festa, Bangor; Sam Finkelstein, Rockland; Kevin Ford, Portland and Norwalk, Connecticut; Elyse Noelani Grams, Portland; Meg Hahn, Portland; Breehan James, Scarborough; Tom Jessen, Temple; Baxter Koziol, Portland; Mandy Lamb, Norridgewock; Phil Lonergan, Portland, and Campton, New Hampshire; Hector Nevarez Magaña, Portland; Ashley Normal, York and Nashua, New Hampshire; Isabelle Maschal O’Donnell, Portland; Elijah Ober, South Portland; Aaron Rosenblum, Northport and Louisville, Kentucky; Nicholas J Sevigney, Wells and Holderness, New Hampshire; Susan L. Smith, Dover-Foxcroft; Maia Snow, Portland and Austin, Texas; Benjamin Spalding, Portland; Richard Van Buren. Perry; Jimmy Viera, Portland; Susan B. Webster, Deer Isle; and Erin Woodbrey, Sebago Lake and Orleans, Massachusetts.

