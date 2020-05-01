Outdoor recreation opportunities

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders have contained us at home for weeks. Combined with the best practices that the CDC recommends, getting out for exercise and fresh air as the weather turns can be a positive and safe way for families to promote health together. Raymond has several wonderful resources for outdoor recreation. According to the town website, all town-owned public places are open to the public. Tassel Top Park, Raymond Beach, Crescent Beach, Veterans Park, Sheri Gagnon Park and the Raymond Community Forest are open. Officials ask that patrons practice proper social distancing from others and do not use playground equipment or sit at picnic tables or benches as they are not being sanitized after each use. For more information regarding each park and the beach area, see the Raymond Recreation Park Use Policy at raymondmaine.org.

Hiking can be an invigorating outdoor activity, but be sure to check organizations’ Facebook page or website prior to a visit to ensure you are up-to-date with trail openings and use. A message from the Loon Echo Land Trust encourages people to “consider using (the trails) as an escape, a respite, and a place to rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit.” Visit loonecholandtrust.org for more information. Morgan Meadow Preserve has a nice trail map that can be found at raymondmaine.org/community-resources/recreation/morgan-meadow. Please remember the carry in/carry out rules and be aware that restrooms are not currently available at these locations.

Meeting family needs

There are resources in town to help our residents during this challenging time. Raymond Community Assistance Fund will use money donated to help residents with fuel, utilities and basic needs. To contribute, please send a check made out to Raymond Community Assistance to 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071. Additional resources of food can be found at the Raymond Food Pantry located at the Lakes Region Baptist Church at 1273 Roosevelt Trail. The food pantry is open the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 4-6 p.m.

Face masks available

If you are in need of a fabric face mask to use during this time, contact Raymond Health Officer Cathy Gosselin, deputy chief of Raymond Fire & Rescue Department, at [email protected] or [email protected], or call 655-1187.

Town meeting postponed

The Annual Town Meeting, previously scheduled for June 2, has been postponed and will be rescheduled once the State of Maine Emergency Declaration has been lifted.

