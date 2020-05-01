Voting in all elections, local and national, should begin the process of moving to online. The world we live in does not make it feasible for all voting-eligible citizens to take time out of their workday to go vote during the workweek – let alone if someone is not feeling well that day.

I am a human resources professional, and we are regularly tasked with providing business information to the U.S. Census Bureau and various state and local authorities online. In each case our company is provided an authorization code to validate who we are, then we submit the necessary data online by a given deadline. The technology clearly exists and should be utilized for online voting.

In business, sometimes we start small (local) and learn a few things before rolling something out company-wide (national). The same process could be used for elections.

Let’s get in the 21st century and start voting online.

Chip LeBlanc

South Portland

