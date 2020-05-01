SCARBOROUGH —Bishop Robert P. Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has assigned a new priest for the Scarborough church, effective Aug. 1.

Fr. Peter Shaba, SMA, has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth, St. John & Holy Cross Parish in South Portland, and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough. Fr. Shaba is currently parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Bridgton and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Norway. Fr. Shaba is a member of the Society of African Missions (SMA), an international community of missionaries founded in France in 1856.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: