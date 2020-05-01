Gorham police said Friday they are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
They said Abrianna Alfiero was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and pants and black-and-white checkered Vans. She may also have a pink or blue backpack, they said.
She is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has long dark hair and green eyes.
Police ask that anyone who has any information about the girl call Gorham police at 893-2810.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
New Mexico blocks roads into Gallup as virus cases surge
-
Business
Back to work, owners make changes so workers feel safe
-
Local & State
Police ask for help to find missing Gorham girl
-
Business
Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Business
Stocks slide as Amazon, other companies outline virus fallout