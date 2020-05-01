Gorham police said Friday they are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

They said Abrianna Alfiero was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and pants and black-and-white checkered Vans. She may also have a pink or blue backpack, they said.

She is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has long dark hair and green eyes.

Police ask that anyone who has any information about the girl call Gorham police at 893-2810.

