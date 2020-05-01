The parent company of a Scarborough manufacturing plant specializing in aircraft engine components laid off 125 employees Thursday and is in the process of closing the facility.

Whitcraft CEO Doug Folsom said sharply reduced air travel due to restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic have eliminated demand for the precision-tooled components produced at the plant, noting that commercial air traffic is down 95 percent.

“I know how talented the workforce is; they’re a bunch of a tremendous machinists,” Folsom said. “It’s just heartbreaking to close the plant, but we can’t operate the plant if there’s no demand for the product.”

Most of the employees had been on furlough for the past month as Whitcraft continued to pay for benefits. Folsom said Friday is the first day of being laid off for all but “30 or 40” who will continue to support closure of the facility over the next three months. No severance has been offered to employees who were laid off.

Folsom said the Scarborough facility is one of three of the Connecticut-based company’s 11 plants that are being shuttered because of issues related to the pandemic. The others are in Arizona and Florida. Whitcraft laid off 20 percent of its workforce at its other eight facilities, he said.

Whitcraft bought the Scarborough facility a year ago from LAI International, and Folsom said there were plans for expansion until the pandemic hit.

The plant was built in 1960 as Rich Tool & Die Co., offering material processing machines for clean-cutting, welding, profile machining and hole-drilling, according to the website of LAI, which bought the facility in 2007.

