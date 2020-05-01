BASEBALL

The New England Collegiate Baseball League, which includes the Sanford Mainers, announced Friday it has canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mainers, who play at Goodall Park in Sanford, were set to open their 44-game season on June 3. Teams consist of college players from around the nation who spend their summer living with a host family in the local community.

The NECBL board of directors announced the decision Friday night after a vote of its 13 member teams and officers.

MLB: Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.

The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians’ bullpen this season.

Clase’s suspension will not begin until the start of the 2020 regular season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the season doesn’t cover 80 games, MLB and the players’ association are still working out if any carry over will apply for 2021.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, which were scheduled to be held in Chicago later this month.

The decision has been expected for some time, because the lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or declared over.

The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24.

For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 – though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

