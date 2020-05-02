We need to save the U.S. Postal Service, an independent agency of the federal government that functioned smoothly from 1775 until the enactment of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, sponsored in the Senate by our own Susan Collins, legislation whose impacts were compounded by the pandemic.
Rather than let the Postal Service go bankrupt like a Trump casino, we should provide the $25 billion in stimulus it requested.
Collins’ so-called Accountability and Enhancement Act should be rescinded because it was a major part of causing the Postal Service to go into deficit spending by giving the Postal Service 10 years to establish and maintain 75 years worth of retiree health benefits.
Ill-conceived legislation and President Trump’s refusal to include the Postal Service in stimulus money unless it raises its prices when 30 million Americans are out of work and so many businesses closed only makes our economic problems worse.
Patrick Eisenhart
Lewiston
