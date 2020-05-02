SCARBOROUGH – Wayne A. “The Bull” Bullerwell, 63, of Raymond, died early Monday evening, April 27, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 11, 1956, in Westbrook, the son of Marilyn (Thorne) Mayberry and Robert Bullerwell.Wayne was educated in Westbrook schools and went on to work locally at the Sappi paper mill, serving with great pride for over 35 years. All the while when working at Sappi, Wayne served the communities of Casco and Bridgton as firefighter and EMT. After his time at Sappi, “The Bull” started his own masonry business, building many stone chimneys that will stand for years to come as a testament to his tremendous work ethic and attention to detail. It was during those early years after Sappi that he also cared for his ailing father and step-mother. Wayne officially retired from working after a short time with CED Gilman Electrical Supply. Wayne was fun, kind, and always playfully sarcastic. He loved seeing people fed, safe, and educated. He was a loving father and papa and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He will forever be remembered for his strong work ethic as well as his passion for cooking and feeding others at every opportunity that arose. Helping others was at Wayne’s core and it will be impossible to ever measure all that he has done as so much of it was never realized and without thanks. Wayne is loved by his mother, Marilyn Mayberry of Steep Falls; three daughters, Sharon Fickett and her husband Don of Windham, Allison Parsons and her husband Bruce of Standish, and Amanda Thiem and her husband Matt of Cornelius, Ore.; grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Isabelle, Jackson, Breanna, Danny, Danielle, and Evelyn; Siblings Carol Rickett and husband Richard of Windham, Linda Pease and husband Curtis of Gorham; and his twin brother, Dwayne and wife Michelle of Freeport; several nieces, nephews and stepsiblings. He was predeceased by his father, Robert, stepmother Marjorie, and stepfather, Maurice Mayberry. Wayne’s family would like to thank the staff at New England Cancer Center, the Gosnell House, Gilman Electric, and Debbie Morton for the care and support during this difficult time. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, where her family asks that kind words and condolences be shared on the website at www.hallfuneralhome.net. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home when it is safe for Wayne’s family and friends to gather publicly and celebrate him.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous