With Gov. Mills’ recent announcement of a phased reopening of the state, Curtis Memorial Library will implement a phased reopening of the library building to staff, and then the community, over the next few months.

A limited number of staff will begin preparing the building for new social-distancing practices for staff, volunteers and patrons to safely be in the library building in the future. “Our wonderful community of readers has over 15,000 books and audio materials on loan from Curtis,” said Library Director Elisabeth Doucett in a news release. “Our first goal is to have patrons return these items in stages, and we ask for the community’s consideration in helping us take in such a high volume of materials.”

The Book Drop on Middle Street will be reopened on Monday, May 11. The library is request all patrons return books to this location only in the following order: May 11, patron’s last name beginning with A-E; May 12, F-K; May 13, L-P; May 14, Q-U; May 15, V-Z.

The book drop in Harpswell remains closed at this time. No fines or late fees are being charged or collected at this time. All incoming books and materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before rejoining the Curtis collection.

Beginning June 1, curbside pick-up of reserved materials by patrons will be available, and will phase into allowing up to 50 individuals in the library at one time, practicing safe social distancing, masking and hand sanitization. Additional information on the timing of this phase, as well as plans being made for safe computer usage in the building, and more will be forthcoming.

“We want to remind the community that library staff continue to work for you throughout this transition – providing digital resources and original content for all ages and interests, answering reference and technology questions, and sharing a few moments of inspiration and laughter along the way,” said Doucett. “Please keep in touch by visiting our website, sign up to receive our weekly e-newsletter, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to the day when our patrons and volunteers once again fill the library building with their energy, quest for and sharing of their knowledge, and search for a good read.”

