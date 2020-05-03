In memory of former longtime member Walter “Doc” Phillips, Brunswick Rotary Club member and former president, David Taft, challenged club members to commit to a five-year donation to the Rotary Foundation in Phillips’ memory, hoping to draw five Rotarians into the challenge. Twenty Rotarians accepted the challenge and starting this year, four will be recognized as Paul Harris fellows annually.

Two other members completed the donation requirement this year so a total of six Brunswick Club Rotarians will receive recognition this year during a special Zoom meeting that was to take place noon, Monday, May 4.

The award was named for Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905. The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is The Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs.

Members receiving the Award this year include Larry Fitch, Stacy Frizzle, George Gilmore, Don Kniseley, Norah Maling and David Taft.

The club has also created an annual Walter “Doc” H. Phillips Memorial Award. There will be a permanent plaque mounted at the Harpswell Town Office Building with places for each awardee’s name to be engraved. Each awardee will receive a momento in recognition of their achievements to be awarded at a Brunswick Rotary meeting. This award will initially be funded by money given to the Brunswick Rotary Club in Phillips’ memory.

The first recipient that will be recognized in a formal ceremony when possible is Linda Blanton.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: