Reading the writing about gun stores being open or closed, I realize the important point is not being made.

It has nothing to do with the Second Amendment in particular but about our rights. Before the government curtails any of our rights, there must be a good reason for doing so.

In other words, what is to be accomplished by closing any business? The government at any level must be able to answer this question before closing any business, drugstore, candy shop or gun store. Without a specific reason, the business should be allowed to remain open.

We are capable of protecting ourselves.

Dave Irons

Westbrook

