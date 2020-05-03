I would like to express my thanks to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Gov. Mills for their leadership and compassion during this crisis.
While we Mainers have only our personal concerns to deal with, they must make decisions to keep all of us safe, every day. For those who complain about having to stay at home when “the numbers are so low”: The numbers are seemingly low because our leaders are keeping us safe.
Let’s all get on with our lives when it is appropriate and in everyone’s best interest to do so. Let’s not have to go through this again. We are very fortunate to have Dr. Shah with his expertise and practical, empathic and contemplative approach to managing the pandemic.
Katherine Hotaling
Trescott Township
