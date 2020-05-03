Rarely have I seen an op-ed or letter more lacking in logic than the op-ed from David Trahan regarding gun shops being open as essential businesses (April 17).

He wrote that there has been a policy to push rural people into population centers. I have lived in Maine for 33 years and have not witnessed such a policy, although it would be a good policy for reducing driving and for slowing climate change.

He states that people are being pushed into big-box stores to buy their guns there. What he never gets around to saying is why it is essential that people need to be able to buy guns or ammunition anywhere during a pandemic. Have there been home invasions seeking toilet paper? Are flowered face masks frightening people?

I suspect that there is no essential need to buy guns right now and that Mr. Trahan is only exhibiting the constant paranoia of gun advocates that any restraint placed on gun owners or sellers will lead to the end of the world. The rest of society is cooperating with medical experts and elected leaders by living with risks and limitations, Mr. Trahan is looking out only for gun owners, saying: “Not us, not us.”

Dewey Meteer

Nobleboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: