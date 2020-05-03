This year, we appreciate the dedication, competence, and compassion of nurses more than ever. From primary care offices, to emergency departments and hospital wards, to community oncology practices like ours, long term care facilities and everywhere in between, you are working to make life better for patients.

The reassurance of a friendly, familiar face in a medical setting, on a telemedicine visit, or even a warm voice on a phone call, can make a world of difference. Nurses are making that difference for patients. Not just during this global pandemic, but each and every day.

We know that just like our patients, you have families. You are balancing childcare and work schedules with your partners and spouses. You have struggled with how to explain the coronavirus and home isolation to your child. You have picked up groceries for your aging parents or elderly neighbors so they don’t have to go to the store themselves. And you dedicated women and men continue to show up for each shift, to make sure that patients continue to receive the essential care and treatment they need.

We would like to offer a special salute to our NECS nurses this Nurses Week. We are proud of how you have all stepped up during this challenging time, continuing to provide the highest quality of care. You have taken the pandemic in stride, adapting your work to further protect vulnerable patients. Even behind the surgical masks you are wearing right now, your kindness and caring are undeniable. Because of your dedication, we at NECS are able to continue to care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Our teams simply could not do it without you.

It is normal to feel anxiety when faced with a cancer diagnosis. The future feels uncertain, and the path is unfamiliar. Nurses walk with and support our patients through every step of their cancer journey. We often hear about lifelong friendships formed between nurses and patients – friendships that grew through shared humanity and kindness during hours spent in a treatment room.

In this extraordinary time, we commend all the nurses who play such an integral role in our healthcare system. Your compassion, caring, and dedication makes our world a better place, even in difficult circumstances. Your work makes a difference in the lives of so many.

To all nurses, we say – we see you. And we, along with people everywhere, thank you for all that you do.

