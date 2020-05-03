DURHAM – Barbara J. (Rich) Granholm, 73, of Durham, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 27, 2020. She grew up in Yarmouth and attended Yarmouth High School and was one of five girls, daughter of Alice and Chester Rich. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ronald P. Granholm, of 43 years. She had three daughters, Denise and spouse Robert Tizon, Karen and spouse Robert Anderson and Jennifer and spouse Trever MacDonald and stepchildren, Lynda and spouse Dale Rosengren and Paul and spouse Kim Granholm. Her grandchildren are Brianna Conlon, Kendra and Nolan Anderson, Amela and Chase MacDonald, Leilani Tizon, Logan, Jordan and Kylee Granholm; and deceased grandchildren, Christopher Tizon and Derek Rosengren. Barbara had a love of gardening, cooking, painting, knitting and basket making, truly an artist. When you received a handmade gift from her it was cherished.Her most beloved job was working at Mainly Shades where she could use her creative mind. She always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. She was a loving, caring and a thoughtful mother and grandmother and she had a lively way about her that made everyone feel comfortable to be around. Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband, daughters, family and friends.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Barbara’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held a later date due to COVID-19.

