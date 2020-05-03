FALMOUTH – Elizabeth Hotchkiss Miller passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 59.She was the adored daughter of Robert Anderson Miller III and Faith Sutton Miller, both of whom predeceased her.Born on Sept. 2, 1960, Betsy lived in West Hartford, Conn. until her transition to Falmouth in 2007. She was the youngest of four children.She is survived by her siblings, Nancy Miller Houlihan (Falmouth), Faith Sutton Miller Jr. (Marlborough, N.H.), and Robert Anderson Miller IV (Walnut Creek, Calif.); as well as aunts, uncles; and her extended family.Her fellow residents at Falmouth by the Sea quickly came to know what Betsy’s family had known for years: her own brand of sunshine came in wide beams rather than simple rays. She became a self-appointed greeter of family, guests and pets arriving to visit her fellow Falmouth of the Sea residents. Quite simply, she enjoyed the camaraderie of her friendships, both residents and staff at Falmouth by the Sea, and adored being part of everything inherent in community living.Over the years, Betsy enjoyed many travels with her parents to national parks, Martha’s Vineyard, and especially Cape Cod. She truly loved moving to Maine, however. And, as a Maine transplant, Betsy learned to love lobster salad almost as much as chocolate ice cream.A gentle soul, the inner Betsy was fueled by a spirited independence. She had a wonderful sense of humor; she loved to laugh. She also especially loved music. In her youth, Betsy would sit next to her brother on the piano bench as he played classical compositions and also jazz tunes; more recently she enjoyed listening to familiar ballads.An avid fan of bowling, Betsy honed her skills in Special Olympics in Connecticut, and brought renewed enthusiasm for the sport to her involvement at Falmouth by the Sea. Betsy’s family is endlessly thankful to the nursing staff at Falmouth by the Sea for their warmth and unfailingly attentive care throughout B’s years there, and most especially for their heartfelt, compassionate support of Betsy as she battled her final foe: the pandemic virus.Arrangements/services will be private. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Betsy’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.Donations in Betsy’s memory may be made to: Falmouth by the Sea Activities Department 191 Foreside Road Falmouth, ME 04105

