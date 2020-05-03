CAMDEN – Robert J. Foshay, 87, husband of Sue Morrison Foshay, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a brief period of declining health. Robert “Bob” Foshay was born in the old Portland hospital on Feb. 1, 1933, to his Danish mother, Marjory Andersen and father, Arthur K. Foshay.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Morrison Foshay; two brothers who he was always very close to, Donald Foshay of Scarborough and Stephen Foshay of Madison; his son, Robert Foshay and wife Ann of Vasselboro, five daughters, Denise Gioeli Foshay of Idlywild Calif., Susan Bobbitt and her husband Mike of Sonoma Calif., Lisa Foshay of San Clemente Calif., Robin Mister and her husband David of Dana Point Calif., and Laurie Montour and her husband Michael of Ponte Verde, Fla.He also was a beloved father to his stepsons, Justin Hovey of Carlton, Ore. who he helped to raise after he and Sue married, Mark Hannibal and his wife Meg of Portland, and David Hannibal of John Day, Ore. He and Sue, together, were blessed with 27 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Bob grew up with his mother and brothers in a section of South Portland known as Redbank Village. He loved to tell stories of his adventures in Redbank to the delight of anyone who heard them. As he said, “in the 1940s it was quite a place”. He graduated from South Portland High School.During his early years, he fought in the Golden Gloves, boxing many local fighters before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Marines he made the boxing team, where he fought many boxers who later turned pro.Returning to civilian life, he married Alice (Dresser) Keith and moved to Santa Ana Calif. where he was a firefighter for over 30 years. He loved and was predeceased by most of his fireman buddies.After retiring, he returned to his beloved Maine, where he met and married Sue who was from California. They had lived about 80 miles from one another for those 30 years but never met until 1986. A lifetime sportsman, Bob was passionate about both fly fishing and duck and upland bird hunting, and in retirement, he chose a second career as a Maine Guide. As a master guide for over 20 years, he took many sports into the field in pursuit of Woodcock and Maine Grouse. In reality, having good bird dogs were what he loved most about hunting. From the pointing variety to the flushing dog, Bob always had a sporting dog or two at his side when he took to the field. He and his field bred English Cocker, Trigger, were an awesome duo in their prime as they hunted Maine covers and competed around the country in AKC field dog events. Bob could connect with all dogs and he enjoyed every one of them.Of all he accomplished, Bob was most devoted, to his 52 years of continuous sobriety, which he found in Alcoholics Anonymous. He was fond of saying “AA is for free and for fun” and it was the best deal he’d ever had. His influence on, and continued participation in AA, were huge. He will be greatly missed in the AA community, but much of what he said and did over the years will remain, and be passed on by the many lives he touched both in Midcoast Maine and southern California. He believed strongly in the steps and traditions of AA and now, only at his death, would he have allowed his anonymity to be broken at the level of the press.Bob was a no-nonsense guy in all areas of his life. He told the truth, as he saw it, in his own strong, simple, quiet and direct way. He was wise and gave good counsel but was also willing to admit when he had been wrong and correct it. He lived the spiritual principles he suggested to others (who asked) and had, what he said, was “a life “second to none”. Due to present limited gathering mandates, a memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. To share a memory or story with Bob’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to THE PINE GROVE PROGRAM, a nonprofit 501(c)3, providing outdoor adventures and aid to veterans and first responders, such as hunting, fishing, canoeing etc. Checks may be mailed to PINE GROVE PROGRAM 823 Ridge Road Pleasant Ridge Plantation, ME 04920 Please note on check, “in memory of Bob Foshay”.

