BUXTON – Roy Charles Palmer, 69, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020.Roy was born in Portland on Nov. 18, 1950, a son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Powell) Palmer and moved to Buxton at the age of 7.He enjoyed working on classic cars, going to the movies, going out to his favorite restaurant, working outdoors, hunting, and taking long rides in the country.He is predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth (Whitten) Palmer; sister, Judy Chua of Pennsylvania; and a stepdaughter, Tammy Gustafson of Brunswick.He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (Toroomian) Palmer of Buxton; sister, Diane Heatley and her husband William of Ohio, brothers, Gary Palmer and his wife Pat of Rhode Island and Ronald Palmer of Limington; stepchildren, Tim Hutchinson and his wife, Anita of Standish, Edward Hutchinson Jr. and his wife, Ginger of Hollis, Mark Whitney and his wife, Roxanne of Biddeford, and Lisa Young and her husband, Howard of Buxton; and many grandchildren.Roy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the National Guard – 133rd Engineer Battalion.Military Honors will be held amongst immediate family because of gathering restrictions.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

