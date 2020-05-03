CAPE ELIZABETH – Sara-Ann Chace Lincoln, known as “Sally” to family and friends, passed away gracefully at her home in Cape Elizabeth on April 25, 2020 with her beloved daughters, grandson and “roommate” Harmony, a furry Samoyed, by her side.Born in 1935 in Providence, R.I., Sally led a life that was filled with travel, dear friends, great sailing adventures and many rescue/adopted dogs. A true red-head, she embraced life with vim and vigor. Her young adulthood was spent tagging along with her mother, Anna Dart Moore and adored stepfather, J. Preston Moore, to Europe and South America. Her summers were spent at her father’s, Richard E. Lincoln’s, on Cape Cod where she was most often seen on her favorite mode of transportation, the “Beth,” a 12 foot gaff rigged Beetlecat, sailing down Bass River in a bright blue bikini. After graduating from St. Mary’s, Raleigh, N.C. in 1953 she attended Wheaton College. Upon receiving her degree in 1957, she enrolled in the Macy’s Executive Program in New York City and soon found herself working at Lord and Taylor on Fifth Avenue. She would eventually move to West Hartford, Conn. to head up the new Lord and Taylor store’s home furnishing department. It was there that she was introduced her to her future husband, Morey Oster. Sally converted to Judaism, they married, moved to Windsor, Conn. and had three daughters. She left her “career girl” life behind and devoted herself to her family. Between carting three brown eyed, brunette daughters to scouts, music, ballet, horseback, summer camps, etc., she found time to nurture lifelong, lasting relationships with neighbors in the lovely cul-de-sac that was her home for 18 years. Divorcing in 1984, Sally and her youngest daughter headed south to Lexington, Va. to be near her mother and stepdad, where she enjoyed being a “Yankee” in the south. She was heralded for her entertaining skills, worked as a docent at the visitor’s center and as a designer at a local florist. It was here she first met her real love, “Pasha,” a poor, pathetic, abandoned Samoyed who was so dirty, undernourished, and flea-ridden that you would never know he was the most beautiful, majestic white dog. This began a passion to rescue many more Samoyeds over the years, right up until the end.Always knowing she was a New Englander at heart, in 1991, Sally decided to uproot and move to Camden. She went to work as the office manager for the Schooner Stephen Taber and enjoyed sailing Penobscot Bay regularly. She also recommitted to the Episcopal faith while intertwining all that she had learned schooling her girls in Judaism. It should be noted that her uncle, the Rev. Edward M. Dart, helped preside over their Bat Mitzvahs. Faiths, of all kinds, were important to her as were just social causes such as equal rights, animal welfare and local food insecurity. Sally spent her retirement knitting for EVERYONE! She moved to Cape Elizabeth and became a volunteer docent at The Portland Museum of Art. She loved interacting with people from near and far, telling them stories about her life and Maine, the artists (always researching the current exhibition), and making many more friends along the way. She maintained beautiful perennial gardens at all of her homes over the years, lovingly transplanting her grandmother’s famous peonies and iris across four states in as many decades. Her last days were spent listening to the evening birdsong across the marsh just beyond her garden. Sally leaves her daughters, Leslie R. Oster of Portland, Susan E. Oster of Windsor, Conn., Judith A. Oster of Asheville, N.C.; grandson, Benjamin Lincoln Oster of Windsor, Conn.; brother, Ralph M. Lincoln and his wife Jane of New Castle, N.H. predeceased ex-husband Morey’s sister, Harriet Levine and family in Rocky Hill, Conn., predeceased bother J. Preston Moore, three nieces and a nephew from her predeceased brother, Frank L. Moore of Louisiana; lifelong friend and confidant William Cooper of Hague, N.Y., and Harmony, treasured last pet who is going to a loving home as Sally has sailed on to her next adventure.She will be interred in the Lincoln family plot at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, R.I. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sally’s life will be held when we are all able to gather together again safely.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Sally’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comDonations will gratefully be accepted in her name to the following charities: www.samurgency.com, www.fullplates.org, and www.cookingforcommunity.org

