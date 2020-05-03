LEE, Mass. – William J. Hagan, 63, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Kindred Living at Lauren Lake. He was born in Port Washington, N.Y. on May 17, 1956, the only son of William and Kathleen (Grysk) Hagan.He was a graduate of Xavier High School in Middleton, Conn. in the class of 1974. Bill went on to receive higher education including a B.A. in Chemistry (magna cum Laude) from Bowdoin College in 1978, a M.S. in Organic Chemistry in 1984, a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry in 1985, and a M.S. in Science and Technology Studies in 1986, all from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.Throughout Bill’s career, he completed extensive research on the origins of life, as well as research for NASA, which included published articles in Science Digest. For 19 years, Bill worked as a chemistry professor at College of St. Rose in Albany, teaching many subjects of chemistry. A dedicated professor, the science department named the William Hagan Honors Designation program for him.In addition to Bill’s extensive education and career, he was a very talented pianist and enjoyed playing for others. A private person, Bill kept to himself and enjoyed reading. He is survived by his siblings, Suzanne Preiss and her husband Stephan of Fayetteville, Ga., Michele Hagan of Standish, and Judy Hagan of Post Falls, Idaho; nieces and nephews, Matthew Hagan, Kathleen Hagan, Sara Preiss and Andrew Preiss; as well as many longtime friends and colleagues.Services for Bill will be announced for a later date. Interment will take place at the Sebago Lake Village Cemetery in Standish.Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

