Carline Keough from Keough Family Farm in Hebron, takes payment from a customer from a distance. Keough has been selling at the Brunswick Topsham Land Trust Farmers' Market for 21 years. Saturday marked opening day of the popular market's summer season, and was also the first day in its new temporary location at Brunswick High School, where vendors had more space to spread out. The market, usually at Crystal Spring Farm, was moved to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Hannah LaClaire / The Times Record

