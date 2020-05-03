Looking for a fun, friendly and easy place to live in Portland? These condos are under construction and will be a part of the developing 18 acre Stevens Square 55+ active lifestyle campus, which includes the Stevens Square Community Center with an auditorium, café and gymnasium and the Motherhouse. The campus is located in walkable Deering Center, a vibrant, mixed generation neighborhood with quick access to downtown and the airport by public transit, car or bike.

One-and-two-bedroom condominiums start in the mid-300s. Move-in dates are expected winter 2020, so buyers who reserve now can choose finishes that they prefer. This is single-level, maintenance-free living with shared amenities like a rooftop deck, fitness room, indoor pool, garden plots and undercover parking.

For people wary of the “55+” label, Stevens Square is not a retirement community. Eighty percent of households must have one resident above 55, and there are no permanent residents under 19. So a couple in their 40s could live here so long as they do not have a child under 19 and the overall community census meets the 80% threshold.

In addition to neighborhood shops, restaurants and cafes, Stevens Square is surrounded by hundreds of acres of green space, from the network of Portland Trails across the street to historic Baxter Woods next door. The Back Bay and Payson Park are also nearby. With community gardens, dog play areas and paths, residents will have a sanctuary within the city.

Learn more about these units and the progress of this new campus at stevenssquare.com.

Units at Stevens Square at Baxter Woods are listed by Ed Gardner of Gardner Real Estate Group in Portland. Please contact Ed at 207-427-3637; 207-415-4493 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: