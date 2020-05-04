Arrests

4/30 at 7:36 p.m. Jonathan Hartill, 29, of Gurnet Road, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Whitney Burns on Gurnet Road and also charged with criminal threatening and violating condition of release.

5/1 at 2:36 p.m. Jessica Herald, 38, of Maquoit Road, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/2 at 6:33 a.m. Brittany Tucker, 33, of Tedford Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Old Bath Road and charged with domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

5/2 at 10:16 p.m. Christopher McKenney, 28, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Jerod Verrill at Garrison and Heath streets and charged with violation of a protective order and violating condition of release.

Summonses

4/29 at 1:06 p.m. Patricia LaMarre, 59, of Sunset Cove Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on Harpswell Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/30 at 7:36 p.m. Erin Jackson, 40, of Gurnet Road, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Gurnet Road on a charge of assault.

5/1 at 12:39 a.m. Austin Wilson, 18, of Union Street, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Maine Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

5/2 at 5:14 p.m. Claudia Sanchez Gonzalez, 23, and Chabeli Molleda-Cabrera, 28, both of Miami, Florida, were issued summonses by Officer Christopher Wolongevitz on Tibbetts Drive on charges of theft.

5/3 at 7:16 a.m. Eric Howell, 29, of Williams Circle, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson on Bath Road on a charge of assault.

5/3 at 6:04 p.m. Jennifer Malloy, 35, of State Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevitz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

4/29 at 3:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Middle Bay Road.

5/1 at 8:54 a.m. Alarm on Union Street.

5/2 at 9:31 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295 ramp.

5/3 at 3:32 a.m. Alarm on Potter Street.

5/3 at 6:21 a.m. Alarm on Brackett Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from April 28 to May 3.

