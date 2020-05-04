Arts

Thursday 5/7

“Duquette and Dancer,” 7 p.m., live from St. Lawrence Arts Center at facebook.com/events/628736644528457.

Saturday 5/9

Merrill Film Society discusses 1971’s “Dirty Harry,” 10 a.m. via Zoom. Email Jeff at [email protected] for an invitation to the meeting.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30 minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free. Spring classes will also be online.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Chocolate Church Arts Center Live From Home Series presents online concerts streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page. Free, check Facebook for schedule.

Chris Ross, live Facebook stream, 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday night, acoustic set. Free.

Cove Street Arts in Portland presents virtual exhibitions at covestreetarts.com.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesday on youtube.

MMPA Antidote, positive and upbeat posts and links by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, available at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Palaver Strings: Palaver Solo Sessions, 10-week live-streamed series every Thursday until June 4 at 7 p.m. on Facebook or Instagram, Visit palaverstrings.org for more information and to see a line-up of performers.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum on the Bowdoin College campus is offering collections and exhibitions to view online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art offers browsable collections online, as well as videos and podcasts. Visit portlandmuseum.org and scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

Portland Stage, tickets to the digital stream of “Native Gardens” can be purchased at portlandstage.org. Health care workers are encouraged to email the box office for free tickets at [email protected]

PSO: Notes from Home, digital video series by Portland Symphony Orchestra musicians who perform, demonstrate their instruments and talk about their professional careers. Available on Facebook and Instagram, as well as portlandsymphony.org.

Benefits

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland fundraising walk, choose a date in May to take a walk. Replaces Good Friday Walk fundraiser, more details at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/2020goodfridaywalk.

Special Olympics Maine Raffle & Auction, raffle winner will receive a snowmobile, a 4-wheeler, and a Sea-do. Tickets $20, available until October by calling 879-0489, or mailing checks to Special Olympics Maine 125 John Roberts Road Unit #5 South Portland, ME 04106. Auction open until May 11 at biddingforgood.com.

Saturday 5/16

Androscoggin Bank Virtual Run for Independence, 8-11 a.m. Proceeds support Independence Association, where people with disabilities are assisted to live inclusively. Sign up and plan to run a favorite course. brunswickdowntown.org/events/androscoggin-bank-run-for-independence/.

Ongoing

United Way of Maine Urgent Needs Fund to help local initiatives and agencies at unitedwaysofmaine.org/covid/.

Books/Authors

Ongoing

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. via Zoom first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Visit curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333 to register.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Patron Picks Parlor: An Online Book Discussion Group, 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for more information.

“The Orphan’s Tales,” live free reading series by Cat Valente, Maine sci-fi author, on YouTube live every night until lockdown ends. youtube.com/user/thelearnedcat.

Bulletin Board

Ongoing

Bowdoinham Library Online Plant Sale, orders taken until May 12, bowdoinhamplantsale.com.

Citizens Climate Lobby Virtual Hangout, 3-4 p.m. via Zoom, Sundays through June 14. Free, citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Dog Cookie Bin, open at St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, for pups that still need their walks during social distancing. Pet owners can also leave a dog biscuit donation in the bin.

Earth Day, full month of activities to celebrate 50th anniversary. See falmouthme.org/sustainability/pages/earth-day-2020.

Maine Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications young Maine women pursuing degrees in science or engineering through June 1. Applications at mainecf.org.

Classes & Tutorials

“A Victory Garden for ME,” overview of vegetable gardening, from how to get started and what to plant to tending and harvesting at extension.umaine.edu/gardening/2020/04/29/vegetable-gardening-where-to-begin. “Vegetable Gardening: Where to Begin”now available. Free; registration not required, 942-7396.

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has new publications at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

Gardening with Native Plants, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Audubon 4-part series of online classes, May 6-27, weekly 2-3 p.m. Suggested donation $10, register at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-for-wildlife or contact Becky Gray, 781-6099.

Ongoing

ecomaine nonprofit waste management organization, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications, and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features a new activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages, including making seed tape and forcing branches to bloom indoors. The focus is on family-friendly indoor and outdoor gardening projects. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program, lessons for grades 3 and up geared to American Colonial and early 19th century history. Free at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on Learn, then Youth, and pick Education Outreach.

Maine Audubon, weekly post on environmental science for grades 6-8 at maineaudubon.org/education/connections.

Maine Dept. of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

STEM and Minute-To-Win-It style challenges Tuesdays and Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services Facebook page and yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

“The Learning Space,” Maine teachers host on Maine Public Television, for students in grades 3 to 5 at 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning, including daily writing prompts for young writers on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families, and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

Virtual Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 each Tuesday from 3-3:45 p.m. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each session at 581-3877, [email protected]

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Thursday 5/7

Gardening Q & As with Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Free, register at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/May-7-Gardening-QA-Zoom-Call.

Dining In

Ongoing

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, food available Wednesday afternoons through Friday while supplies last, reserve a box before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry is offering people in need prepackaged bags of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Donations Needed

Mid Coast Hospital’s health care team is seeking gift cards to local cafes and restaurants, which can be sent to Monica Recknagel, Development Associate, Mid Coast Hospital, P.O. Box 279, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Ongoing

Deering Center Community Church Food Bank, demand is growing for juices, pasta sauce, cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and eggs, which can be left inside the entrance door at 15 Alba St., Portland, Tuesdays through Fridays or on the stairs to the entrance. Anyone that needs food can email [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Independence Association in Brunswick, a nonprofit supporting residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, houses clients with health vulnerabilities and is preparing in case anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms. A list for needed items has been posted on amazon.com.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Yarmouth Community Food Pantry needs pasta sauce, beans, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Donations can be placed at the rear of the First Parish Church, 116 Main St., in the basket by the Food Pantry door.

Health

Virtual Tai Chi + QiGong, noon Wednesdays through May 27. Go to dempseycenter.org/programs/virtual-tai-chi-qigong-online/ to register.

Ongoing

COVID-19 Food Safety Information, University of Maine Cooperative Extension links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos about proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples, role of hand washing in food safety, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/article/people-plus-free-exercise-videos.

YMCA: free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

Wednesday 5/13

Kid’s Graphic Novel Chat, 3 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Ages 7-12. Check the library’s Facebook page for Zoom link.

Ongoing

OUT Maine hosts a different virtual activity Monday-Friday. All programs are free, but advance registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs. Future Virtual Rainbow Ball events can also be found online.

Thomas Memorial Library is offering virtual programs. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to live streams.

Merrill Memorial Library’s Mrs. O’Connor read aloud, 4 p.m. every week day on Facebook Live and Instagram.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Fridays, pictures books Mondays and Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

Peaks Island Children’s Zoom Book Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For grades 3-6. Contact [email protected] for details on how to join.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is using Facebook to share stories nightly at 7 p.m. with young readers at facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF. Also included on Facebook and Instagram are games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Teen Read Aloud Live, 3 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. “Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell via instagram.com/tmlteen/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Book drop is closed. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for updates.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks from Brunswick. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for instructions. Similarly, Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Freeport Community Library, virtual library with links to eBooks, audiobooks, YouTube videos and more. Visit sites.google.com/view/freeportlibrary.

Merrill Memorial Library, has free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org/library_event/tumblebooks/. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Memorial Library in Bath, access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/. Curbside book delivery is discontinued.

Scarborough Public Library, digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy, are available at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library book drops at 482 Broadway and 155 Wescott Road are open. The library offers access to the the Digital Maine Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library, cloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks from Cape Elizabeth. Kanopy (streaming service partnered with public libraries) and the Digital Maine Library are also accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library, Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks and Nature

Monday 5/11

Cape Elizabeth’s Fort Williams Park will be open to pedestrians and bicycles only. Visit capeelizabeth.com for updates.

Ongoing

Bath McMann Track & Field are open. Visit cityofbath.com/departments/ParksRecreationForestryCemeteries for a full list of park and trail closures.

Brunswick parks and trails are open, but playgrounds, athletic fields, restrooms, outdoor athletic courts and the dog park are closed until further notice. Visit brunswickme.org/191/Parks-Recreation for updates.

Cumberland town parks are open. Visit cumberlandmaine.com/parks for a full list.

Falmouth Land Trust has a limited number of trails open. Visit falmouthlandtrust.org for a list. Town trails and playgrounds are closed.

Freeport parks and trails are open with restrictions detailed at freeportmaine.com. Playground and group meetings areas are closed. Winslow Memorial Park access is limited; if the gate house parking lot is full, the park is at capacity and you should return at another time.

Greater Portland Landmarks, free, online self-guided walking tours, portlandlandmarks.org.

Harpswell parks and trails are open. The town asks that rules, such as keeping pets under control, are strictly followed. View the Harpswell Guide at harpswell.maine.gov.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudubon.org for more events as they are added.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

North Yarmouth town parks are open. Visit northyarmouth.org/parks-and-recreation-committee/webforms/town-parks for a full list.

Portland parks and trails are open, but playgrounds and baseball fields are closed. Visit portlandmaine.gov/182/Parks-Recreation-Facilities for a link to an interactive map showing the status of open spaces. All parking lots associated with the Back Cove trail are closed due to overcrowding until the governor’s emergency order ends.

Scarborough parks, trails and beaches are open unless otherwise noted at scarboroughmaine.org or with signage.

South Portland parks and trails are open, but recreation facilities and playgrounds are closed and programs are suspended. Visit southportlandme.myrec.com for more details.

Topsham Parks and Recreation activities and programs have been suspended, but public parks are still open. All playing fields and playgrounds are not in use and park facilities such as restrooms are closed.

Yarmouth parks and trails, except for the West Side Trail, are open. All playgrounds are closed. Visit yarmouthcommunityservices.org/open-spaces-1 for a full list.

Support

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Clapping for Workers at hospitals, nursing homes nightly Deering Center neighborhood event in Portland at 7 p.m. Participants social distance on doorsteps and sidewalks and clap to say thank you. See Deering Center Neighborhood Association Facebook page for details.

Deering Center Neighborhood: Step Outside Your Doorstep and Sing with Your Neighbors, every Saturday at 9 a.m. in Portland.

Dempsey Connects, virtual support for cancer patients at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop is taking requests via phone and email for emergency clothing and household items. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants of up to $2,000 to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Details can be found at mainefarmlandtrust.org and mofga.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times, and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

Workshops/Talks

Thursday 5/7

Let’s Talk America via Zoom, 6 p.m., hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Forum offering a respectful environment to discuss contemporary issues happening locally and globally. Contact Sam Kelley at 650-1814 for more information.

Friday 5/8

History Room Live: Postcards Past & Present, 4-5 p.m. hosted by Patten Free Library in Bath. Learn about local history and genealogy resources. To register and receive a link to the Zoom session, email [email protected]

Saturday 5/9

Virtual Herb Workshop: Starting a Home Herb Garden, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport. $12, visit wolfesneck.org/calendar/ for more information.

Wednesday 5/13

General SBIR/STTR Program Webinar hosted by Maine Center for Entrepreneurs, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Visit mainetechnology.org/events/ for more information and to register.

Ongoing

Daily Fika via Zoom, 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/ for more information and to register.

Institute for Family-Owned Business is offering online webinars. Many are free, but donations appreciated. Preregistration required at fambusiness.org.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. via Zoom, May 11 and 18 (go online for added dates), hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/ for more information and to register.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays through July, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: