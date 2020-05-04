Arrests
No arrests were reported from April 20-26.
Summonses
4/25 at 2:46 p.m. Patricia Pinto, 72, of Wilmot Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on a charge of criminal speed.
Fire calls
4/22 at 5:03 p.m. Brush fire on James Way.
4/23 at 6:58 p.m. Lockout on Farwell Avenue.
4/26 at 4:50 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Lantern Lane.
4/28 at 4:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to four calls from April 22-28.
